Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

OSP at scene of Clermont County crash

The road has been closed for several hours.
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash in Clermont County Sunday evening.

A large section of OH-222 south of Batavia has been closed in both directions since 5 p.m.

Local first responders were dispatched around 4:45 p.m., according to OSP.

State investigators remain at the scene as of 8:30 p.m.. We’re told the road will be closed for several more hours.

No word on the severity of the crash or what led to it.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

The below map is an approximation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and on to Harrison Avenue Sunday, according to Cincinnati...
Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
Quion Brown, 23, was found in Martin Lake after a rafting accident.
Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Woman struck by train in Hamilton, dispatch says
FILE- Members of Pennsylvania's 400 yard freestyle relay team from left Margot Kaczorowski,...
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event