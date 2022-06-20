OSP at scene of Clermont County crash
The road has been closed for several hours.
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash in Clermont County Sunday evening.
A large section of OH-222 south of Batavia has been closed in both directions since 5 p.m.
Local first responders were dispatched around 4:45 p.m., according to OSP.
State investigators remain at the scene as of 8:30 p.m.. We’re told the road will be closed for several more hours.
No word on the severity of the crash or what led to it.
FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.
The below map is an approximation.
