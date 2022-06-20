OSP at scene of Clermont County crash

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash in Clermont County Sunday evening.

A large section of OH-222 south of Batavia has been closed in both directions since 5 p.m.

Local first responders were dispatched around 4:45 p.m., according to OSP.

State investigators remain at the scene as of 8:30 p.m.. We’re told the road will be closed for several more hours.

No word on the severity of the crash or what led to it.

The scene of a crash in Clermont County Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol has had the road closed for several hours >> https://t.co/S8xHrUWp6N pic.twitter.com/K62SqzZu8S — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 20, 2022

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

The below map is an approximation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.