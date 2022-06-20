Planet Fitness donates $1 million of fitness equipment to CPD for officer wellness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Planet Fitness is helping Cincinnati police officers and employees focus on their health and wellness by donating gently used equipment to several facilities.

Exercise equipment is rotated through often at the national franchise, and the older machines are donated to local businesses. Monday, it was the Cincinnati Police Department reaping the benefits.

“It is like Christmas in June,” said CPD Capt. Aaron Jones. “We’re very excited. We were hoping it would come to fruition, and today’s the day.”

The police academy was one of the stops receiving the updated equipment Monday.

“Our ownership group has a special spot in their hearts for police officers,” explained Planet Fitness Vice President of Operations Joshua Gass. “So we decided no better outfit to give it to.”

The equipment includes treadmills, rowing machines, ellipticals and some strength training machines as well.

“Policing is a very trying career, it always has been, but I think as time goes on it becomes more and more trying for these officers,” said interim CPD Police Chief Teresa Theetge. “Officer wellness has now come to the forefront as a priority for us.”

Physical wellness will not only help police officers stay fit for the demands of the job, but studies show physical exercise often improves mental health at the same time.

“The Cincinnati Blue Line Foundation is really doing a lot in the officer wellness space,” said CPD Capt. Steve Saunders. “So this ties in really well with the mission of the Cincinnati Blue Line Foundation.”

Not only will this equipment help improve the officer’s health, it also helps the bottom line. Theetge says this new equipment would have cost as much as $1 million for the department and the other entities benefitting from the donation.

In addition to the police academy, equipment will be replaced at the Emergency Communications Center, Youth Services, Districts 3, 4 and 5, and several other police facilities.

“An extreme amount of gratitude from me, from the department, to the Planet Fitness organization that were able to make this happen for us,” said Theetge, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

