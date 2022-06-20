Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in North Fairmount

Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting in North Fairmount Sunday night.
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting in North Fairmount Sunday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in North Fairmount.

Reports surfaced shortly before 9 p.m.

The scene is in the 1700 block of Carll Street near Linden Street.

No official word on the condition of the victim or possible suspects.

The scene remains active as of 10:30 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and on to Harrison Avenue Sunday, according to Cincinnati...
Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
Quion Brown, 23, was found in Martin Lake after a rafting accident.
Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Juneteenth celebration at Findlay Market
Findlay Market celebrates Juneteenth by lifting up Black chefs
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
OSP investigating Clermont County crash
Woman struck by train in Hamilton, dispatch says
FILE- Members of Pennsylvania's 400 yard freestyle relay team from left Margot Kaczorowski,...
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events