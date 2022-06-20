Police investigate shooting in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in North Fairmount.

Reports surfaced shortly before 9 p.m.

The scene is in the 1700 block of Carll Street near Linden Street.

No official word on the condition of the victim or possible suspects.

The scene remains active as of 10:30 p.m.

