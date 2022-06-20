Sinkhole closes road in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A sinkhole has shut down West Chester Road between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret roads in West Chester Township until further notice.

The sinkhole was reported Sunday night.

Township officials said in a tweet the road is likely to be closed for a while.

West Chester Road is closed between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret Road for a sink hole. Likely to be closed for awhile. Thanks for your patience. — West Chester Township (@westchestertwp) June 20, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.