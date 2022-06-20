Sinkhole closes road in West Chester
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A sinkhole has shut down West Chester Road between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret roads in West Chester Township until further notice.
The sinkhole was reported Sunday night.
Township officials said in a tweet the road is likely to be closed for a while.
