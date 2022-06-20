Snake bites Kentucky woman on the face

KENTUCKY (WBRC) - It’s a thing of nightmares. You open your front door and a snake bites you near the eye.

That happened to a woman in Kentucky.

Mara Jo Thomas posted about her experience on Facebook and her story has now gone viral.

Thomas said in her post, “There is seriously never a dull moment in my life! Today, I got bit by a snake just a little above my eye. Kenley was outside and saw it and started screaming bloody murder, so of course I open the door and boom- it got me! Thankfully it wasn’t venomous and it didn’t get my actual eye! I’ll never have another door hanger.”

KY woman bitten by snake on door hanger (Mara Jo Thomas)

Thomas spoke with Good Day Extra about the frightening experience.

