Teen sister accused of murdering brother in Springfield Township stabbing

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl was arrested Monday for the murder of her teen brother in Springfield Township, according to Chief Rick Bley.

A few minutes before 11 a.m., Springfield Township officers were called to the scene of Meredith Drive for a reported stabbing, the chief explained.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old victim with a stab wound at a nearby home.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, but died there from his wounds, Chief Bley said.

The investigation determined the teen boy was stabbed by his younger 15-year-old sister, the chief explained.

She was arrested and charged with murder, per Chief Bley.

The Springfield Township Police Department has not said what led up to Monday’s stabbing.

Call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300 if you have information regarding the stabbing.

