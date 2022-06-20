Contests
Woman loses arm, toes after being hit by train in Hamilton

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, the woman was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, the woman was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pershing Avenue when she was hit by the train, Sgt. Richard Burkhardt explained.(Sophia Hilmar)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman lost an arm and some of her toes after she was hit by a train over the weekend in Hamilton, according to Sgt. Richard Burkhardt with the Hamilton Police Department.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, the woman, identified as 26-year-old Destiny Allison, was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pershing Avenue when she was hit by the train, Sgt. Burkhardt explained.

Sgt. Burkhardt did not say why she was walking on the train tracks.

The 26-year-old was air-lifted from the scene and taken to the hospital, according to Butler County Dispatch.

As of now, police are still investigating the scene.

