$1 million bail set for Tri-State murder suspect who fled to Georgia

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend is behind bars in Clermont County Tuesday after he allegedly fled Ohio to escape prosecution.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve publicized the case Tuesday calling attention to the numerous bond adjustments that preceded the man’s flight and capture.

The alleged murder happened in 2020 while Kyle Johnston was in a relationship with Kendra Hoskins, according to Tekulve.

Johnston and Hoskins were in Hoskins’ car when they got into an argument that allegedly resulted in Johnston shooting Hoskins in the abdomen using a 9mm handgun that was in his possession.

In December 2020, a Clermont County Common Pleas judge set Johnston’s bail at $125,000 with a release condition that Johnston report in to a probation officer.

Weeks later, a different judge reduced the bail to $50,000 but kept the reporting condition. Johnston posted a surety bond in February 2021 and was released, Tekulve says.

Prosecutors in Ohio can motion for defendants charged with murder to be held without bail but must prove, among other things, that the defendant is a public safety risk.

Sometime between Johnston’s release and March 23, he tested positive for meth, Tekulve says. A bail hearing was scheduled for that date, during which the judge reportedly left the monetary amount unchanged but ordered him to enter a drug treatment program as a new release condition.

Johnston fled in the next days or weeks, which became clear when he stopped reporting in and then failed to appear for an April 15, 2021 hearing, Tekulve says. At that point a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tekulve’s office later discovered Johnston had fled to Georgia in an attempt, says the prosecutor, to avoid prosecution.

Johnston was eventually arrested on warrants out of Georgia. He was extradited to Clermont County earlier this year, Tekulve says.

At Johnston’s bail hearing Tuesday, Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Kevin Miles set his bail at $1 million cash due to his failure to appear, his flight to Georgia and alleged continued drug use.

He faces charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

His next court date is scheduled for July 6.

MORE | Significant change in Ohio bail system now headed to voters

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.