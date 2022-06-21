Contests
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grace Routon, 11, was selling lemonade on Saturday outside of her Toledo home. She was raising money for her church, and everything was going according to plan until two young boys riding a four-wheeler came to buy a glass. They left the lemonade stand but came back.

“He said ‘how much would a pitcher of lemonade be?’ and I went inside to go ask my mother. I came back and was like, he’s gone. I was outside with the pitcher. I was like, OK. And then I sat out there for a while, and then I noticed my whole entire box was gone.”

Grace says when she realized the money was gone she was in shock.

“I ran inside and told my mom. Me and my brother ran around the car and started looking for them. And my mother made a police report,” says Routon.

So far no money has been returned and there is no word on the identity of the two boys, who are described as middle school aged.

Routon says she is not going to let this incident ruin her business - she has learned her lesson.

“It would be a better decision to carry my money inside instead of leaving it out there,” says Routon.

