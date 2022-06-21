Contests
13-year-old boy missing from Northern Kentucky home

Kalob Austin
Kalob Austin(Kenton County Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Police Department is asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy.

Kalob Austin is missing from his home on Cruise Creek Road in Morning View, police say.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and black Nike gym shoes while carrying a black backpack.

He reportedly has a scar on his left eyebrow.

Police say he is believed to be depressed.

Austin has ties to Twenhoffel Middle School and Simon Kenton High School, police say.

He previously lived in Pendleton County.

Anyone with information about Austin’s whereabouts should contact the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

