Above-average heat returns for first day of summer

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Above-average heat returns Tuesday for the first official day of summer.

Bright sunshine and hot air will arrive from the Great Plains, pushing temperatures into the mid-to-upper 90s.

The humidity, however, will be lower than last week’s heat wave, so it won’t feel quite as hot.

By Wednesday, however, the dewpoint will hit the 60s, making it hot and humid and pushing the heat index in spots to around 100 degrees.

A cold front will bring the chance for a few storms to the FOX19 NOW viewing area by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Not everyone will see rain but the chance is there for some of us to have a heavy albeit brief shower with lots of lightning.

Thursday will be cooler - but still hot with a high near 90 degrees.

The weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s and a slight chance for rain on Sunday.

If you water your lawn or garden, get the hose ready.

There is no soaking rain event in the forecast for the next two weeks.

