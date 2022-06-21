Contests
Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar

Video shows troopers arriving at Kings Island Camp Cedar for reported stabbing
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A grand jury declined to indict a man who was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person during a fight at Kings Island Camp Cedar in April, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell confirms.

Court records show the case against Tudor Lazar, 39, of Tukwila, Washington, was dismissed on May 27.

Lazar was taken into custody after deputies responded to the camp off Kings Island Drive on April 23 and arrested for felonious assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the campground for a “large fight,” including a stabbing.

Lazar was the only person arrested.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is an outdoor resort in Deerfield Township, one mile down the road from Kings Island amusement park off Interstate 71.

