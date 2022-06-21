Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The 16-year-old Springfield Township boy who police says was stabbed to death by his 15-year-old sister was identified Tuesday by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as Lashon Hill.

Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley said the 15-year-old girl was arrested on a murder charge Monday.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case at the Hamilton County Youth Center at about 8:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a crew there and will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.