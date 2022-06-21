Dover man pleads guilty to killing a bald eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Dover man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to shooting and killing a bald eagle last October.

According to federal court documents, David Huff admitted to shooting the bird with a rifle on his farm in Tuscarawas County on Oct. 7, 2021.

Huff then dumped the eagle on the tree lawn of a bordering field.

As part of the plea agreement, Huff will pay $20,000 to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and will be banned from hunting for five years.

The rifle used in the shooting was also destroyed by United States Fish and Wildlife Service agents.

Huff will be sentenced on Oct. 11.

