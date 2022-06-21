Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dover man pleads guilty to killing a bald eagle

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Dover man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to shooting and killing a bald eagle last October.

According to federal court documents, David Huff admitted to shooting the bird with a rifle on his farm in Tuscarawas County on Oct. 7, 2021.

Huff then dumped the eagle on the tree lawn of a bordering field.

As part of the plea agreement, Huff will pay $20,000 to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and will be banned from hunting for five years.

The rifle used in the shooting was also destroyed by United States Fish and Wildlife Service agents.

Huff will be sentenced on Oct. 11.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road is "likely to be closed for awhile," Township officials tweeted Sunday night.
Sinkhole closes road in West Chester
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
Woman, infant killed in Clermont County crash, OSP says
Teen sister accused of murdering brother in Springfield Township stabbing
Teen sister accused of murdering brother in Springfield Township stabbing
As of 11 a.m. Monday, no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.
11-year-old dies from gunshot wound in NKY

Latest News

Kyle Johnston
$1 million bail set for Tri-State murder suspect who fled to Georgia
Motorcyclist hospitalized with skull fracture as police investigate hit-and-run
Motorcyclist hospitalized with skull fracture as police investigate hit-and-run
Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Taylor Dewey is kayaking the length of the Ohio River for Parkinson's Disease research and...
Man kayaks Ohio River to raise Parkinson’s Disease awareness
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County