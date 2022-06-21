Getting hot and humid

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Happy summer! Summer officially started at 5:14am. After a brief break from the heat and humidity, today and tomorrow will be quite hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s with the dewpoints climbing into the 60s to near 70. The heat index will be near or above 100. A cold front will move into the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon bringing storms into the region. The timeline for storms is between 2pm and 7pm. The storms will move from north to south.

Behind the cold front temperatures will drop to below 90 Thursday. The humidity will be much lower with dewpoints in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is hot again with storms likely Sunday as the humidity increases too.

