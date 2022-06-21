LOOK UP: Planet parade to grace the sky this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Planet Parade; For the first time since 2004, we will be treated to an alignment of five planets.

Peak viewing will be on Thursday and Friday,

The only catch is viewers will have to wake up early. It will happen 45 minutes to one hour before sunrise on Thursday and Friday.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m.

They will line up in their distance from Earth in this order; Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

Just look into the east and southeastern sky and weather conditions look great.

Mercury has been a little faint this week, but it will rise high enough above the horizon by Thursday and Friday, to be visible.

