LOOK UP: Planet parade to grace the sky this week

You'll get to see a Planet Parade for the first time since 2004.
You'll get to see a Planet Parade for the first time since 2004.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Planet Parade; For the first time since 2004, we will be treated to an alignment of five planets.

Peak viewing will be on Thursday and Friday,

The only catch is viewers will have to wake up early. It will happen 45 minutes to one hour before sunrise on Thursday and Friday.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m.

WOW ! A Planet Parade ! For the first time in 18 years, you will be able to see 5 planets line up in their distance from earth. This will take place Thursday and Friday of this week, you do not even need a telescope. Here are the details!

Posted by Frank Marzullo Wxix on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

They will line up in their distance from Earth in this order; Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

Just look into the east and southeastern sky and weather conditions look great.

Mercury has been a little faint this week, but it will rise high enough above the horizon by Thursday and Friday, to be visible.

