Monroe woman accused of shooting husband competent to stand trial, reversing prior ruling

Nancy Imfeld, 64, is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault for allegedly...
Nancy Imfeld, 64, is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault for allegedly shooting her husband in Butler County.(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe woman has been found competent to stand trial, reversing a previous ruling.

arrested in December for allegedly shooting her husband was found incompetent to stand trial Thursday.

Nancy Imfeld, 64, is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1, 2021, at a residence on Apple Knoll Lane.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center for a serious gunshot wound, police said.

Imfeld was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

She appeared in court in early March for a competency evaluation hearing, according to court documents. The March court documents said that she was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment.

A review hearing was set for June.

Butler County court records from June 16 state Imfeld is competent to stand trial.

