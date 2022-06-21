Contests
Motorcyclist hospitalized with skull fracture as police investigate hit-and-run

By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist in the hospital with a fractured skull.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 19, the intersection of Todhunter and Cincinnati-Dayton Road was lit up with the flashing lights as first responders worked to save the life of Mark Wells.

Melissa Demoulin, Wells’ sister, says their family wants answers after they say Wells was hit by a pickup truck that ran through a red light. The driver who hit Wells allegedly continued down the road.

“We got to the hospital around 10:30 at night, and then the doctors finally came in around midnight and told us that he had the fractured skull and that his brain was bleeding, and they had to transport him to Miami Valley,” Demoulin recalled.

Wells did not wake up until Tuesday, according to his sister.

While he has a long road to recovery, his family wants to know who could have left him there.

“My 7-year-old has asked the same thing, ‘why would someone do this to Uncle Mark and just leave him there,’” said Demoulin. “So, we’re hoping that with [FOX19 NOW] sharing this story it helps us find the person who is responsible for this.”

Demoulin says one person witnessed the crash and called for help. The Monroe Police Department is investigating the case.

“We just want the person held responsible and to help with my brother,” said Demoulin. “He’s in a lot of pain. It was very hard for me, yesterday, to sit by his side and hear him cry and the pain that he’s in with a skull fracture.”

Call Monroe police at 513-360-2211 if you have information regarding the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

