NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky.

Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green.

Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her to the Miss America Scholarship Competition this December in Connecticut.

She taught sixth-grade social studies and English for the Covington Independent School District, according to her LinkedIn.

Edelen graduated from NKU with her bachelor’s degree in communication and history. She is currently a doctoral student at the University of Kentucky pursuing a Ph.D. in Education Policy and Evaluation.

