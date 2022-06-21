Contests
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A nurse is facing six charges for allegedly stealing from people with disabilities.

Leslie Ealy is facing three counts of theft from a person in a protected class and three counts of misuse of credit cards, according to Warren County court records.

Ealy was supposed to be in court Tuesday, but her attorney waived her time to trial.

Prosecutors claim Ealy committed the crimes when she was the director of an agency that offers services to people with developmental disabilities. They say she used debit cards to steal money from adults with special needs.

Warren County prosecutors say she bought items from a furniture store and had them delivered to her home.

The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.

According to Ohio records, Ealy is a registered nurse out of Maineville. She got her license in December 2018, but her current status is described as “inactive.”

