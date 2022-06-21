Police: NKY man bloodied, battered by rebar during car theft

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a homeowner and stole his SUV Sunday in Kenton County.

Investigators say the man was hit with a piece of rebar several times before the suspect took off with his 2018 Blue Ford Explorer.

Police say it happened in broad daylight on Locus Pike.

“I was working on my truck and a skinny older guy walked down the street and he had a rebar in his hand,” Joey Burns said.

Burns lives one door down from where police say his neighbor was assaulted.

Burns says after the man passed his home, it wasn’t 10 minutes later that his neighbor came over to his house bloodied.

“My neighbor came up in my yard. And he was all bloody and said he got hit in the head with a half-inch piece of rebar, and it had to be that guy.”

Kenton County police say shortly before the assault and robbery, the suspect was seen at Locust Pike Park.

While investigators are still out searching for the suspect, the tight-knit group of neighbors say they are on guard.

“I’m watching this side; he’s watching over here. We are all looking out for each other right now,” Burns said.

Kenton County Police say the suspect is in his 40′s or 50′s. He stands 6 feet tall with dark grey shoulder length hair and has a goatee.

He was last seen wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Kenton County Police at 859-256-3191.

