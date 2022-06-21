Review of utility companies’ response to power outages backed by Gov. DeWine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A review into the widespread power outages in Ohio, which began with storms on June 13, has the support of Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio [PUCO] announced two days after thousands and thousands of Ohioans lost power they would conduct a review into the outages.

The review will focus on Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages and the actions those utilities may or may not have taken, according to Gov. DeWine.

The Ohio governor released a statement Tuesday, saying he agrees that the review is called for.

“I support this review and note that many of the questions Ohioans are asking in the light of these power failures should be reviewed as part of the PUCO process, including:

What steps are Ohio’s utilities taking to ensure that the significant disruption Ohioans experienced last week does not occur again?

Why certain central Ohio neighborhoods lost power and others did not?

Why certain northeast Ohio communities took the better part of a week to come back online?

Did utilities do enough to communicate to their customers ahead of planned power shut-offs to protect the grid, especially when electronic communications cannot be accessed without electricity?

“I look forward to the findings of the PUCO,” Gov. DeWine said.

The June 13th storms knocked out power to 177,000 customers in the Tri-State, making it the worst outage in a decade, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.