SWAT situation resolved in Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati police respond to scene in Over-the-Rhine Monday night.
Cincinnati police respond to scene in Over-the-Rhine Monday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heavy police presence including a SWAT team descended on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine Monday night.

The situation resulted in a woman’s arrest after she tried to stab her neighbor with a butcher knife, according to CPD Lt. Timothy Lanter.

No one was injured.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 1330 block of Main Street.

The woman in her 30s “took a swing at her neighbor” but did not make contact,” Lanter said. She then barricaded herself within her apartment and refused to come out.

A SWAT team responded, eventually entered the apartment and took the woman into custody.

Lanter couldn’t comment on a possible motive.

The woman was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Monday night on a charge of felonious assault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

