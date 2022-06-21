Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Velveeta teams up with beauty brand to create cheese-scented nail polish

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two...
Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.(Nails, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of American cheese can now make a fashion statement on their fingertips.

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.

The set features two shades of polish – a bright red called Finger Food and a yellow called La Dolce Velveeta.

The company said the cheese scent appears once the polish is fully dry.

The set of two bottles costs $15. You can order them here on Nails, Inc.’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road is "likely to be closed for awhile," Township officials tweeted Sunday night.
Sinkhole closes road in West Chester
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
Woman, infant killed in Clermont County crash, OSP says
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
Teen sister accused of murdering brother in Springfield Township stabbing
Teen sister accused of murdering brother in Springfield Township stabbing
Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt

Latest News

Headstones are seen at the cemetery of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10,...
Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Uvalde response 'abject failure,' Texas public safety director says
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas leader says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid