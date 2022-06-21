Contests
VIDEO: Man seriously injured after car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue

One man was seriously injured. (Credit: ODOT via public records request)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said a driver was seriously injured after his car flipped on I-75 at the overpass and landed on Harrison Avenue on Sunday.

Police said the accident happened around 11 a.m.

According to police, a Volvo was traveling southbound on I-75 and struck a black Lexus which was also traveling southbound.

After striking the Lexus, the Volvo flipped over a guardrail and landed upright on Harrison Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Volvo sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Lexus was uninjured.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in this crash, according to police

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue