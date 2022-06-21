Contests
Westwood fire displaces 4, causes nearly $86K in damage

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood fire displaced four residents and caused $85,800 in damage overnight, according to Cincinnati District 3 Fire Chief Jay Bosse.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the 2500 block of Mustang Drive just after 10 p.m. Monday.

They found a working fire on the front side of a single-story, multi-dwelling home, he said.

The fire had extended into the attic area but crews had it knocked down in about 10 minutes.

Some additional time was needed to dig out and extinguish hot spots behind walls and in the attic, according to Bosse.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident, Bosse said.

Smoke detectors were present and sounding at the time of the fire.

The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit was called to the scene and is currently investigating the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

