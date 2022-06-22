17-year-old indicted as adult for NKY quadruple shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old arrested in connection with an April quadruple shooting was indicted as an adult, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Taquan Estes, 17, was indicted on assault, riot and wanton endangerment charges, Sanders explained.

Estes was arrested in April as a juvenile, but Sanders said at the time he planned to indict the 17-year-old as an adult.

Estes was still at-large when police announced on April 5 that he was one of two suspects in the shooting that hospitalized three juveniles on April 4.

Here’s the moment 17-year-old Taquan Estes turned himself into police.

Estes’ family said he decided to turn himself in because it was the best outcome for everyone.

The 17-year-old will be back in court for a pretrial hearing in October.

The other suspect, 41-year-old Thomas Brown, was the fourth person shot around 6:45 p.m. on April 4 near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, police explained.

Brown was arrested the next day around 9 p.m. after he was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Covington police.

The shooting occurred after what police said was a large fight involving juveniles.

Covington police said three juveniles, ages 7, 11, and 14, were all taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth juvenile arrived at the hospital late on April 4 with injuries sustained in the fight before the shooting, police said.

A friend of the 14-year-old said she was there when the gunshots were fired.

“Out of nowhere, I just hear gunshots and I start running and I hear everyone screaming and crying and [the 14-year-old] is laying on the ground,” the friend said. “She got shot in the neck and it was just a whole bunch of blood and I just look at her and I just sat there with her until the ambulance got there and she was just crying.”

FOX19 NOW obtained video showing the moment shots were fired and people scrambling to get out of harm’s way.

