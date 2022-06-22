Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says at least 255 people have killed in an earthquake that struck the country’s eastern Paktika province.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll Wednesday and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old teen who police say was...
Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township
Hannah Edelen taught sixth-grade social studies and English for the Covington Independent...
NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
The road is "likely to be closed for awhile," Township officials tweeted Sunday night.
Sinkhole closes road in West Chester
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Police: Person dead in Butler County crash

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier ‘coldly executed’
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic...
GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is...
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges
Kellogg's announces plan to split into three companies
Kellogg's to split into three companies