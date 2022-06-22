Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old teen who police say was...
Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
Hannah Edelen taught sixth-grade social studies and English for the Covington Independent...
NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County

Latest News

Storms end then cooler and less humid overnight. Check the First Alert Weather App
Storms end then cooler and less humid overnight. Check the First Alert Weather App
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee Bruton Smith entertains the crowd as his son, Marcus Smith, left,...
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after...
Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot
Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court to killing four women in North and South Carolina.
Serial killer who preyed on women will spend life in prison: ‘Glad we got him’