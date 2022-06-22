At-large suspect considered armed, dangerous after deadly Deer Park shooting

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A 70-year-old suspect is considered armed and dangerous as Deer Park police search for him in connection with a deadly shooting.

Michael Mueller, 70, lives in the Madisonville area and might be driving a 2018 Ford pickup truck with license plate JUD1485/OH or PEB1734/OH, according to a Facebook post from the Deer Park Police Department.

Mueller is a suspect in the shooting death of a 66-year-old man, police explained.

Around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to a medical alarm/unknown trouble call on Monterey Avenue, the post reads.

The unidentified 66-year-old was found unresponsive at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds, Deerpark police wrote. He died at the scene.

The Deer Park Police Department, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, and Hamilton County CIS are investigating the case.

Call Deer Park police at 513-791-8056 or Hamilton County CIS at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you see Mueller or the described vehicle.

Police did say there is no threat to the general public.

