Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Matthew Geohegan
Matthew Geohegan(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen on June 19.

The family of Matthew Geohegan, 26, of Florence, told deputies he left their home and said that he would be back the next day. He did not return.

According to deputies, he left home without his prescribed medication and does not have a cell phone.

He is described as 5′9″, 130 pounds, thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Geohegan was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants, a maroon or brown t-shirt and black Adidas tennis shoes. He may be carrying a blue and black backpack with white trim.

His family told deputies he left home on foot and they fear he may become dehydrated because he does not typically drink water.

Deputies said he tends to frequent the Covington area.

If you know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

