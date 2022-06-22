Coney Island offering free admission to teachers all week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island is offering free general admission to all certified teachers during teacher appreciation week.

Up to four additional guests will receive $5 off admission “as a thank you to those who inspire, educate and motivate our community’s children,” a Coney Island spokesperson said.

The offer is valid at the gate only from July 20-24.

A valid school ID is required.

