Coney Island offering free admission to teachers all week

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island is offering free general admission to all certified teachers during teacher appreciation week.

Up to four additional guests will receive $5 off admission “as a thank you to those who inspire, educate and motivate our community’s children,” a Coney Island spokesperson said.

The offer is valid at the gate only from July 20-24.

A valid school ID is required.

