Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Crash closes Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester ‘for several hours’

Union Centre Boulevard is shut down in West Chester Township for several hours due to a crash...
Union Centre Boulevard is shut down in West Chester Township for several hours due to a crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning, a township spokeswoman confirms.(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Centre Boulevard will be shut down in West Chester Township for several hours due to a crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning, a township spokeswoman confirms.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. between Firebird Drive and Le Saint Drive, said Barb Wilson.

The people who were hurt were taken in an ambulance to UC Health West Chester Hospital, she said.

FOX19 NOW is on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old teen who police say was...
Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township
Hannah Edelen taught sixth-grade social studies and English for the Covington Independent...
NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Police: Person dead in Butler County crash
The road is "likely to be closed for awhile," Township officials tweeted Sunday night.
Sinkhole closes road in West Chester

Latest News

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The...
‘It is likely’ P.G. Sittenfeld will testify in own defense at corruption trial, attorneys say
This was the gun police recovered from the teen.
Gun recovered from 14-year-old in OTR, police say
A motorcyclist critically hurt in a crash about a month ago in Green Township died this week,...
Motorcyclist dies month after Green Township crash
Juan Jimenez
Driver arrested for OVI in double fatal crash that killed baby, woman