Crash closes Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester ‘for several hours’

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Centre Boulevard will be shut down in West Chester Township for several hours due to a crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning, a township spokeswoman confirms.

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. between Firebird Drive and Le Saint Drive, said Barb Wilson.

The people who were hurt were taken in an ambulance to UC Health West Chester Hospital, she said.

FOX19 NOW is on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.