Efforts to help youth boxing club in Clifton Heights recover from fire

Carradine youth boxing club looking to make full recovery
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire in University Heights last week left several businesses out of service including a youth boxing club.

Carradine Youth Boxing Club serves as a safe haven for more than 30 kids and teenagers in the Cincinnati area.

After the fire, the community is looking for a new outlet to keep them off of the streets.

“My boxing gym for the kids had a lot of smoke get in there, and they had to bust the windows,” said Carradine Youth Boxing Club owner Jesse Carradine. “The gym won’t be open for a couple more weeks.”

Because of that damage, he can’t open his business to the public until everything is cleaned and restored.

“It’s just real hard, man,” Carradine stated. “Now the kids not going to have nowhere to train at for at least about three weeks. My main thing is keeping these kids off the streets. That’s the key thing keeping these kids off the streets.”

One of those kids is Damian Arredondo, who calls the gym his second home.

“The gym is a place that we can go to almost any time of the day during the summertime, nearly almost any time of the day after school,” Arredondo said.

Carradine is more than a boxing gym for Arredondo and others, though.

“We could do our homework there, we could learn how to fight and stuff,” said Arredondo. “Now, it kind of sucks because I would be going there every night, and now it’s like something is missing out of my life.”

Arredondo hopes that the temporary closure doesn’t lead his friends to the streets.

Carradine agrees but says each fighter at the gym should use this fire as a lesson for them going forward.

“That’s life, life goes on,” said Carradine. “They just going to have to hold off because can’t nothing stop us.”

Carradine says he is looking to hire a cleaning crew to get the gym ready to open. He says he also has to call Duke Energy to get the power turned back on.

