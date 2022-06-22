Contests
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid with isolated evening storms

A few strong storms are also possible in the afternoon
Heat index values around 100 degrees this afternoon with threats for a few strong to severe storms after 3 p.m.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect Wednesday afternoon, as feels like temperatures will make it to 100 to 105 degrees.

The humidity is here for one day, but the humidity will be lower late this week so the impact of heat and humidity will be considerably less as we head into a warm weekend.

The other story Wednesday will be the chance for strong to severe storms ahead of this cold front.

Some of these could be strong after 3pm. Not everyone will see rain but the chance is there for some of us to have a heavy but brief downpours with lots of lightning and gusty winds.

Lower humidity but still warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be hot but humidity will be moderate, with highs in the 90s and more rain and thunder chances Sunday.

Next week starts off cooler with low humidity, but more heat and humidity builds back in just in time for the start of July. In addition, things look mainly dry in the tri-state over the next two weeks.

