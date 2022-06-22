First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory with feel-like temps 100 to 104
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Feel-like temperatures will range from 100 to 104.
A cold front will bring the chance for a few storms to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Some of these could be strong after 3 p.m.
Not everyone will see rain but the chance is there for some of us to have a heavy but brief shower with lots of lightning.
