First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory with feel-like temps 100 to 104

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Feel-like temperatures will range from 100 to 104.

A ***A HEAT ADVISORY*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Slow down, take it easy and drink plenty of fluids. For more information check https://t.co/7aIb5zSh4c or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/yyhC7KBFDU — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 22, 2022

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm chances after 3pm, but first we have to talk about the heat! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OPFzs2uJyV — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 22, 2022

A cold front will bring the chance for a few storms to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Some of these could be strong after 3 p.m.

Not everyone will see rain but the chance is there for some of us to have a heavy but brief shower with lots of lightning.

