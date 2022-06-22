Forest Hills school board to vote on resolution banning anti-racism

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Forest Hills school board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would ban curriculum related to racism, socioeconomics, sexual identity and more.

“FHSD will not utilize Critical Race Theory, intersectionality, identity, or anti-racism curriculum, for student education or any staff training,” the resolution states.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, if it passes, teachers will not be allowed to give assignments that nudge students to consider their race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture as derogatory, to force kids to “admit privilege of oppression,” or to reflect, deconstruct or confront their identities.

In May, the district voted to ban annual Diversity Day after initially postponing it.

Racial Diversity Awareness Day has been held on a voluntary basis every year since at least 2017. There’s typically a series of activities, discussions, video clips and breakout sessions with guest speakers that focus on history, the criminal justice system and empathy.

The decision to ban Diversity Day led to protests.

The new proposed resolution includes the following guidelines:

Schools may not use race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, or culture as a consideration when hiring or administering academic programs or evaluation systems.

Neither schools, nor instructors or guest speakers, shall have student participate in class or complete assignments that require, guide, or nudge the student to consider his or her race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture as a deficiency or a label to stereotype the student as having certain biases, prejudices or other unsavory moral characteristics or beliefs based on these immutable characteristics.

Schools shall not discipline differently on the basis of race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture.

Schools shall not engage in stereotyping based upon race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture, including ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or belief.

Schools shall not force individuals to admit privilege or oppression, or to “reflect,” “deconstruct,” or “confront” their identities based on race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture.

“FHSD, as a whole, will embrace and implement a culture of kindness and equal opportunity for all students and staff. Nothing in these resolutions shall be construed to restrict any expressive activities protected under the Constitution generally or the First Amendment to the United States Constitution specifically, including but not limited to academic freedom or student political speech,” the resolution reads.

The board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Nagel Middle School.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

