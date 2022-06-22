Gun recovered from 14-year-old in OTR, police say
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center recovered a gun from a teenager on Tuesday.
Police said the gun was taken from a 14-year-old in Over-the-Rhine.
He was charged with weapons under disability due to a prior offense.
