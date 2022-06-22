Contests
Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery...
Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday.(Twitter/Florida Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend.

Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy.

According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route home after receiving a call that Ivy wasn’t feeling well.

He made a quick pit stop at a convenience store in Live Oak where he purchased a $10 scratch-off game and won the $2 million grand prize.

Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday, claiming the prize with his lucky pup by his side.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel,” Linton said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

