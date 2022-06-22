Motorcyclist dies month after Green Township crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist critically hurt in a crash about a month ago in Green Township died this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Shaquille Jacobsen, 24, of Delhi Township succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The crash was reported on Glenway Avenue near Karen Avenue on May 22 at about 9 p.m.

