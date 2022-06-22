Contests
New Riff Distillery breaks ground on new project

By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SILVER GROVE, Ky. (WXIX) - New Riff Distilling, LLC broke ground for its new barrel storage warehouse in Campbell County Wednesday.

The 55,000-square-foot Northern Kentucky Warehouse will include capacity for 40,000 barrels and will create five new jobs, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

“I am happy to see yet another distillery grow its presence in the commonwealth as New Riff Distilling continues to build its footprint in Northern Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is a rapidly growing company that highlights the strength of Kentucky’s bourbon sector, and I look forward to seeing what they achieve next.

The new warehouse will add to Northern Kentucky’s bourbon trail, known as the B-line, which will expand the bourbon experience for Kentuckians and visitors.

“We appreciate the support of state and local leadership for New Riff Distilling and the bourbon industry statewide,” Ken Lewis, New Riff Distilling founder and CEO said. “We are proud of the products we make and the people who make them and look forward to continuing to not just make great whiskey and gin, but to support our community through our success.”

Originating in Newport, New Riff Distillery has been operating for eight years as an independent family-owned business.

The construction of the new warehouse in Silver Grove will allow for more money and jobs to flow into the $9 billion bourbon sector, which has grown more and more since the Beshear Administration, according to a 2020 report by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The New Riff Distillery warehouse is expected to be fully operating by 2024.

