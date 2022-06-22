P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Opening statements, testimony coming Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The P.G. Sittenfeld federal public corruption trial will begin in earnest Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors and Sittenfeld’s defense team are scheduled to deliver opening statements about 9:15 a.m. at the federal courthouse in downtown Cincinnati.

A dozen jurors and four alternates were selected Tuesday.

This is the first day FOX19 NOW will be able to see them.

All media was kept in an overflow room instead of the main courtroom during jury selection, so we could only hear proceedings.

Cameras and laptops will not be permitted in the courtroom. All phones must be shut off.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole also has barred the media from live-tweeting and posting updates of proceedings to other social media.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Sittenfeld was indicted in November 2020 on two counts each of honest wires fraud, bribery and attempted extortion by a government official.

Prosecutors allege Sittenfeld promised support for development deals in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC).

According to his indictment, Sittenfeld accepted bribe money from “developers” in 2018 and 2019 while promising to “deliver the votes” and perform other official actions with respect to a development project before the city council.

Those “developers” were really undercover federal agents, according to court records.

Sittenfeld’s legal team says the indictment actually shows he did not engage in a quid pro quo agreement. They also have repeatedly said everything he did was perfectly legal and is just part of the political process in this country.

Sittenfeld has steadfastly maintained his innocence from the start and insists the allegations are simply not true.

At the time of his arrest, Sittenfeld was considered to be the front-runner in the 2021 mayoral race. His indictment ended that, at least for now.

Two other Cincinnati councilmembers, Tamara Dennard and Jeff Pastor, were also arrested in 2020 under similar corruption charges - Pastor just days before Sittenfeld.

Here’s who will testify

The first person expected to take the witness stand for the prosecution Wednesday is former Cincinnati City Councilman Kevin Flynn.

He served on council with Sittenfeld from 2013 to 2017.

Flynn’s testimony is limited to giving general background about how city government and council and development deals work, Cole wrote in a court order last week that determined who could and couldn’t testify.

There are 47 other possible witnesses lined up to testify for both the prosecution and defense.

For the Prosecution:

Former Cincinnati Economic Development Director Phil Denning, now an executive vice president at the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

FBI Special Agent Nathan Holbrook

Former Cincinnati Bengal turned real estate developer and FBI informant Chinedum Ndukwe, also a friend and campaign contributor to Sittenfeld

Jay Kincaid, a political consultant and former chief of staff for Mayor John Cranley, who was in office December 2013 to early 2022

Jared Kamrass, Democratic strategist who has a political consulting firm with several Democratic candidate clients. He has run fundraising for both Sittenfeld and Cranley.

Claire McKenna, a public accountant.

Jeff Berding, co-CEO of FC Cincinnati.

Laura Brunner, president of the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority which owns the 435 Elm Street property that is the focus of the case

Chris Cicchinelli, CEO of Pure Romance

David Spaulding, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction

For the Defense:

Stephen Leeper: President & CEO of Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC)

Former CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Michael Fisher

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach.

Seelbach tweeted out his support for Sittenfeld on Monday, according to his @ChrisSeelbach account on Tuesday morning.

“You can say a lot about me. And you all will on here. But the people who know me, know me...know how incredibly loyal I am if I consider you a real friend. There aren’t many. On top of believing @PGSittenfeld is innocent. I support PG.”

Laura Brunner, CEO and President of Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

Luke Blocher, formerly with the city solicitor’s office. Now he works for a private law firm in downtown Cincinnati, Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Current Interim City Manager John Curp

CEO Pure Romance Chris Cicchinelli

Montgomery City Councilman Chris Debozsi

Brian Tome, pastor of Crossroads Church

Dan Schimberg, president of Uptown Rental Properties.

Peg Wyant, president and CEO of Grandin Properties.

Clare Blankmeyer, executive director of Greenlight Cincinnati Fund.

Dan Meyer, founder and CEO of Nehemiah Manufacturing.

Matt Alter, president of Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48.

Mike Burke, owner of Zips Café in Mt. Lookout

Cincinnati Police Officer Donald Jordan.

