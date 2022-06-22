Police: Person dead in Butler County crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash in Butler County Tuesday night, according to Ross Township police.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Ross Hanover Road and Walnut Street in Millville.

At least two vehicles were involved.

UC Air Care was called but later waived off after the victim died at the scene, police say.

No word on what led to the crash or whether anyone else suffered injuries.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

