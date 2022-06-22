Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco city supervisor says one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.

She says the perpetrator ran out of the train at the Castro station and remains at large.

San Francisco police and city transportation officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking more information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old teen who police say was...
Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township
Hannah Edelen taught sixth-grade social studies and English for the Covington Independent...
NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
17-year-old indicted as adult for NKY quadruple shooting
Mohammad Anwar Haneef, of CARE Afghanistan, says there is a high risk of more casualties. More...
Situation after fatal earthquake in Afghanistan remains 'very bad'
The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies just days after regaining custody, police say
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed aiming to avoid recession amid inflation fight