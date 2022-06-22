Where will you bet? Possible sites for Ohio’s retail sportsbooks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Come Jan. 1, 2023, sports gambling will officially become legal in Ohio. When the date finally gets here, where will southwest Ohioans be able to place their bets? Well, that depends on the county you live in.

Under Ohio’s sports betting bill, the number of sportsbook licenses a county can get varies by population.

One license is allowed for counties with a population of less than 400,000. A county with a population between 400,000 and 799,000 is eligible for three licenses.

The max number of licenses for a county is five, but the population of the county must be more than 800,000.

Based on Ohio’s census data, four southwest counties meet the 100,000 residents requirement to get at least one license.

Butler, Clermont and Warren counties are eligible for one retail sportsbook, according to Play Ohio.

Hamilton County is eligible for the max number of licenses, five.

Play Ohio listed where these retail sportsbooks might be found come Jan. 1, 2023.

Warren County’s lone sportsbook could go to the Miami Valley Gaming racetrack in Turtlecreek Township, Play Ohio hypothesized. The sports betting news site did not have possible locations for Butler and Clermont as of June 22.

For Hamilton County, one location will be the Hard Rock Casino, according to Play Ohio. The Hard Rock Sportsbook app has already pre-launched in Ohio with a special promotion for when the gaming legalization date arrives.

The second Hamilton County retail sportsbook in Ohio could be at Belterra Pack racetrack in Anderson Township, Play Ohio suggests.

The remaining three could be at the professional stadiums in Cincinnati. The teams (Bengals, FC Cincinnati, Reds) will have to come to an agreement with a sportsbook (e.g., BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanduel) to have in-stadium betting. The Cleveland Browns, for example, will have a Bally Bet sportsbook at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Read More | Sports betting in Ohio: How much money will it generate?

There are two other ways Ohioans will be able to place bets: online/mobile apps or at restaurants with kiosks.

A restaurant, bar, or bowling alley can apply to get two kiosks and licenses will cost $1,000.

Companies operating a mobile app will have to pay $3 million for a license for an initial three-year term. The second contract will cost $10 million.

Companies operating a mobile or retail sportsbook or a betting kiosk must submit their application between June 15 and July 15 in order to launch on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced on June 17 that BetMGM and PointsBet were the first to apply for a sports gaming license.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.