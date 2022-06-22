Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The woman killed in Tuesday’s motorcycle crash has been identified.

The crash involving the motorcycle and car happened a few minutes after 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Ross-Hanover Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old, was turning right onto US 27 when she crossed the center line and hit the southbound car, the sheriff’s office explained.

The 68-year-old was identified as Cynthia Massey, of Fairfield, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

She was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Bystanders performed CPR on Massey, but she died at the scene around 9:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.