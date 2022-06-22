Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The woman killed in Tuesday’s motorcycle crash has been identified.

The crash involving the motorcycle and car happened a few minutes after 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Ross-Hanover Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old, was turning right onto US 27 when she crossed the center line and hit the southbound car, the sheriff’s office explained.

The 68-year-old was identified as Cynthia Massey, of Fairfield, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

She was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Bystanders performed CPR on Massey, but she died at the scene around 9:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old teen who police say was...
Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township
Hannah Edelen taught sixth-grade social studies and English for the Covington Independent...
NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County

Latest News

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
17-year-old indicted as adult for NKY quadruple shooting
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Newport, KY’s New Riff Distilling Makes List of ‘Top 20 Whiskies of 2019’
New Riff Distillery breaks ground on new project
Matthew Geohegan
Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase