Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash in Butler County Tuesday night, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involving the motorcycle and car happened a few minutes after 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Ross-Hanover Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old woman, was turning right onto US 27 when she crossed the center line and hit the southbound car, the sheriff’s office explained. The woman is from Fairfield, but her identity has not been released.

She was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Bystanders performed CPR on the 68-year-old at the scene, but she died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

