Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 group home employees charged after pouring boiling water on patient with disabilities, police say

Police said video from inside the group home shows 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin pour boiling water on the victim. (Source: WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two employees of a group home in Alabama were arrested Tuesday after police said they poured boiling water on a patient.

Chickasaw police said the 52-year-old patient has mental and physical disabilities. He is being treated at a hospital for second-degree burns.

An employee with Nobles Group Homes told WALA that the alleged abuse was “all a hoax” and denied anything happened. However, police tell a much different story.

Captain Tommie McDuffie with the Chickasaw Police Department said surveillance video from inside the group home shows 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin pour boiling water on the victim.

“We have evidence to prove that they abused one of the residents inside of the home,” McDuffie said. “After an interview, those two were arrested and charged with abuse of a protected person.”

McDuffie also said the victim is unable to care for himself due to his disabilities.

“When you have somebody that can’t take care of themselves mentally or physically, and for someone to intentionally do harm to them, I think it’s outrageous,” McDuffie said.

Nobles Group Homes is owned by an independent contractor and licensed by the Intellectual Disabilities Division of Alabama’s Department of Mental Health.

Both Hall and Franklin have bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrella Lewis
Police: Woman paid thief $30 to steal her own car from Cincinnati auto shop
66-year-old man shot to death in Deer Park
At-large suspect considered armed, dangerous after deadly Deer Park shooting
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife Dr. Sarah Coyne arrive at the...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent who led investigation testifies
Gov. Kathy Hochul decries the Supreme Court ruling, saying the high court's Thursday ruling is...
Hochul calls Supreme Court decision on N.Y. gun law 'shocking'
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse