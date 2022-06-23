All dogs accounted for after fire at Madisonville doggy day care

MADISONVILLE, Ohio - (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a fire at a doggy day care in Madisonville Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa on Madison Road around 12:30 p.m.

Madison Rd update: The fire is out, but we are removing smoke and water from the building. Our FF’s rescued 5 dogs from the building. pic.twitter.com/TEqHaqaYHU — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) June 23, 2022

Cincy Fire & EMS said the fire was extinguished but they are working on removing smoke and water from the building.

Crews on scene said five dogs were rescued from the building, but all dogs are accounted for and safe.

One person was treated for a minor injury.

The extent of damage is not known at this time.

