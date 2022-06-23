Contests
At-large suspect allegedly shot his brother multiple times while lying in bed

By Jared Goffinet, Jessica Schmidt and Chancelor Winn
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man is wanted by police for shooting and killing is brother on June 22.

Deer Park Police are in search of Michael Mueller, 70, who allegedly shot Mark Mueller, 66, multiple times.

According to a police report, first responders received an unknown medical trouble call on Monterey Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Mark was found unresponsive with multiple gun shot wounds.

Court documents state Michael was visiting Mark’s home and after becoming angry he got a gun and shot Mark nine times while he was lying in bed.

Mark was confirmed deceased at the scene by Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District.

A Deer Park resident said the scene was unlike anything she’d ever seen.

“Insane. I came home to probably ten or 15 cars and 20-25 officers, detectives, all kinds of stuff, so it was really alarming,” said the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Michael Mueller lives in the Madisonville area and might be driving a 2018 Ford pickup truck with license plate JUD1485/OH or PEB1734/OH, according to a Facebook post from the Deer Park Police Department.

The resident added of the truck, “We see the truck every morning between 8:30 and 9:15. Stays for maybe 45 minutes or an hour. I’m not sure if it’s a family member. Sometimes he brings groceries inside, but ever since we lived here he’s always here.”

Call Deer Park police at 513-791-8056 or Hamilton County CIS at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you see Mueller or the described vehicle.

Police did say there is no threat to the general public.

